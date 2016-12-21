Albertson Foundation donates $100,000 to Boise Rescue Mission

BOISE, ID - The J.A. & Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation has made a $100,000 donation to the Boise Rescue Mission in support of the Mission’s services and programs. The grant is made to the Mission’s general fund.
“The J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation has again provided a major gift to help the Rescue Mission provide for homeless, hungry and other needy people here in the Treasure Valley. We are so very thankful for the Foundation’s support and for their confidence in the Rescue Mission’s programs to help people overcome homelessness and addiction,” said Mission CEO Bill Roscoe.
The Mission’s programs include drug and alcohol recovery, Job preparedness and job search, Veterans transitional living and children’s programs.
The gift is unrestricted and will be immediately applied to the ongoing costs of operations at the Mission.
The Mission currently has over 400 men, women and children staying in their four Treasure Valley facilities each night and serve 950 to 1,000 meals each day according to Roscoe. “This gift will begin to bless the people coming to the rescue mission today,” Roscoe said.
The Boise Rescue Mission is a non-profit agency and does not seek nor receive any government funds.