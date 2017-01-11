Members of Add the 4 Words held a demonstration inside the Capitol Monday.
Add the 4 Words is a civil disobedience organization associated with the Add the Words movement.
Members silently circled the third floor of the Statehouse during the Gov. Butch Otter's State of the State address while holding signs with stories of gay and transgender Idahoans written upon them.
The group's goal is to add the words "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" to the existing Idaho Human Right's Act (IHRA). The act provides reporting and mediation services for workplace, housing, public accommodation and education disputes.
Though gay marriage is legal in Idaho, the group believes gay and transgender Idahoans are still at risk for discrimination without added protection from the IHRA.
This is the eleventh year Add the Words Idaho and its partners have petitioned lawmakers to make the addition to the IHRA.