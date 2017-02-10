Ada County reminds residents of sandbagging locations

Six Idaho counties are now included in the governor's State Disaster Declaration with Ada and Boundary Counties added to the list on Thursday.
Even though the sun is not out, the snow is melting.
Ada and Boundary Counties now join the ranks of Canyon, Custer, Payette and Washington Counties. All are included in the State Disaster Declaration that's meant to ensure that all necessary resources are made available for recovery efforts.
In Ada County, they're currently only receiving reports of nuisance flooding at this time. The definition of nuisance flooding is standing water that isn't threatening any structures.