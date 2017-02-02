Ada County Paramedics see an increase in 9-1-1 calls this winter

With icy and slick conditions around the Treasure Valley, accidents can happen not only on the road but on the sidewalk as well.

Layers of ice and snow can make for some slippery conditions to walk on. Emergency responders in the Treasure Valley have seen an increase in weather related calls.

Compared to December and January of last year, Ada County Paramedics say they've seen an increase in calls of about 17 percent this year. Those 9-1-1 calls include slips, falls and collisions that have to do with icy or slippery conditions.

Ada county paramedics have some tips to help prevent a trip in the ambulance.

"We are asking people to remember to wear appropriate footwear when they're going to be out and about, if there are handrails available, to use those handrails, to avoid those slips and falls," said Hadley Mayes, Ada County Paramedics Public Information Officer.

Even if you think an area has been melted off, there still could be some icy patches that could cause a fall, so it's a good idea to walk slowly and keep your center of balance.

Ada County Paramedics say if you do fall and you're not sure if you need an ambulance, you can always call 9-1-1 so they can assess you, but it's your choice if you want to be transported.

They say a ride in the ambulance can cost anywhere from 200 dollars to a 1000 dollars or more.

ADA COUNTY -