Ada County closes Warm Springs Avenue because of falling rocks
6:06 PM, Jan 10, 2017
6:07 PM, Jan 10, 2017
Share Article
Ada County officials say several large rocks broke loose Tuesday from the Warm Springs Mesa, forcing them to close of portions of Warm Springs Avenue and East Starview Drive until the slopes stabilize and the rock fall risk diminished.
Warm Springs Avenue is closed from Starcrest Drive to East Parsnip Peak Drive.
Starview is closed from Warm Springs to South Mill Point Lane. People live on the Mesa will still be allowed use Starcrest Drive and Windsong Drive to access the area.
Residents needing to travel downtown from east of the Mesa will have to use Parkcenter Boulevard until the situation has been taken care of. The rocks are falling because of the recent influx rain and warming temperatures. This pattern has destabilized the fragile slope where rocks often move in the spring.
In January of 2015, Warm Springs Avenue was closed for two weeks between Starview and Starcrest after a 50-ton boulder fell onto Warm Springs Avenue.