Ada, Boundary Counties now in State Disaster Declaration

BOISE< ID - Ada and Boundary Counties have now been added to a State Disaster Declaration signed by Idaho Governor “Butch” Otter.

“This means the counties can utilize all necessary State resources –- everything from dump trucks, front-end loaders, and plows to technical assistance and even public information or communications help –- to assist them in (snow-related damage) recovery efforts,” said Idaho Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Elizabeth Duncan.

Six Idaho counties are now included in the declaration: Ada, Boundary, Canyon, Custer, Payette and Washington Counties.

Record snowfall has led to depletion of snow removal resources and widespread roof collapses on both commercial structures and residences.

The Idaho Emergency Operations Center remains activated at Heightened Awareness due to winter storm hazards throughout the state, Duncan said.

In addition to the snow-related damage, a number of counties in western, south-central and eastern Idaho are now managing snowmelt-related flooding issues.