ACHD waives plow permit fees, moving through backlog of applications

BOISE, Idaho - ACHD has waived the application fee for people wishing to plow their streets themselves if they can't wait for ACHD to plow it for them.
ACHD says prospective plowers just need to prove ownership of liability insurance, and indicate their plan for removing plowed snow and a few other basic questions.
They say they've been slammed with reqeusts and are approving them as quickly as possible.
ACHD says streets that have a cul-de-sac -- a round ending cap to the street that is circular -- is something they don't plow because their equipment cannot properly navigate those tight turns in a cul-de-sac.