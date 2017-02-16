ACHD street sweepers are out in full force

As long as the temperature stays above freezing, expect to see street sweepers out in full force.

Ada County Highway District kicked off their sand removal effort this week.

By law, they have to properly dispose of the sand.

Drivers should also be aware the street sweepers travel at an average speed of three miles-per-hour.

With all the extra sand this year, it could take up to 14 weeks to clear roadways in the nine sweeper zones.

"Our maintenance department is estimating that it will take about four weeks to completely sweep the arterials and collectors and those roads that we have identified that are close to the river and that could potentially have an impact there," said Nicole DuBois, ACHD public information specialist.

You might be wondering what they do with all that sand. According to DuBois, the estimated 20,000 tons of it that's been poured on ACHD roadways so far this winter goes to the landfill where it's used for cover.

