A Treasure Valley auto dealer says their light truck sales have increased dramatically

TREASURE VALLEY - The recent winter weather has made for some tricky commutes in the Treasure Valley. Some businesses are benefiting from the rough road conditions.

Peterson Auto Group says their sales have increased dramatically from this time last year. They tell Six On Your Side, many people are purchasing four-wheel drive vehicles right now.

They say typically at their Toyota dealership, December and January truck and SUV sales make up a little less than half of their sales, but this year that number is up to 80 percent of total sales. In fact, they have to work hard to keep up with the demand.

"So, just a dramatic increase and we're, we're asking you know, from the factories, we're asking for more trucks and light SUVs to kind of to fulfill that demand," said Brady Peterson, Peterson Auto Group.

Peterson says they are seeing quite a few people trade their sedan in for an SUV or pickup.

He says they are recommending snow tires right now instead of all weather tires. All wheel drive or four wheel drive vehicles will help you move forward but you always want to be careful breaking no matter what kind of vehicle you have. Slowing down gradually is always a good idea in wet or icy conditions.