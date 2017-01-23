A family is safe after an early morning food trailer fire in driveway

A family is safe after a food trailer parked in their driveway caught on fire early this morning in Boise. The call came in just before three a.m.

The investigator says the fire started from a space heater that was on. The owner of the trailer says the space heater was being used to keep the pipes from freezing.

The homeowner was beginning to put the fire out with a garden hose before crews could arrive.

"I see flames shooting out the window towards the garage and flames shooting out the window towards the tree and there was flames coming towards the roof and my husband had the hose and was hosing everything down trying to keep it maintained until the fire department got here," said Mary Casiano, owner of Macky James Grill.

Boise Fire Department responded with two engines and put the fire out quickly. The fire serves as a warning about the risks space heaters can pose.

The owner of the food trailer says she will not be able to cater right now because of the loss, but she is thankful the house did not catch on fire and no one was hurt.

