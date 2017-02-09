6 On Your Side production specialist passes away after complications from surgery

NAMPA, ID - Jesus Jimenez, 29, passed away Wednesday night at St. Luke's Hospital in Meridian. He was admitted to the hospital last week. Following surgery, Jesus fell into a coma and was put on life support.

Jesus has been a production specialist with 6 On Your Side for two years. He worked on Good Morning Idaho, waking up very early to do his part in bringing important information to the people of the Treasure Valley.. Jesus showed up every morning with a smile on his face, quickly making friends with everyone on the crew.

Jesus was newly engaged to be married. He leaves behind a fiance, Sabrina, and two young children. There is a Go Fund Me page set up to help Jesus' family with medical and funeral expenses.

Jesus will be missed by everyone on the On Your Side team.