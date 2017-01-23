5 Hilarious Tax Expenses You Should NEVER Claim

Great news for people who love paying taxes, all none of you! You can now officially e-file your return. When doing this, it’s important to know what you can deduct. You can get money back for your home office, moving expenses, college tuition, child care and a lot more. You cannot get money back on certain things, but that didn’t stop some people from trying. Here are our top five things you should never try filing as an expense (obviously)!

1. Witchcraft

Those healing herbs and stones might work for you, but the IRS will not give you any money back for your magic spells.

2. Free Beer

If you own your own company and decide to do a giveaway with beer, don’t even think you’ll be able to claim it. This one is actually more common than you might think with gas stations.

3. Cat Food

There have been quite a few stories of business owners who have actually tried to expense cat food using the excuse that the cats keep away snakes and rats, so it’s a business expense. All those bags of Whiskas you bought last year, you aren’t going to see a dime back, so don’t even try.

4. Bribery

This is hard to believe, but bribery was once a legally sanctioned tax deduction in Germany. If you’ve had to pay off a few people this last year just know that it’s out of your own pocket.

5. Adult Toys

We saved the best for last. Come on people! Many have tried to get money back on their special “adult time” toys. Keep that funny business where it belongs, in the bedroom.

