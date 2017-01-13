5 Family YouTube Stars You Should Be Following

YouTube has not only created many stars like PewDiePie and Jenna Marbles, it has given some families the opportunity to publicly display their unique parenting ways. Not only are they entertaining us, but they are also reaching millions of people around the world. We have the top five families you should be following.

1. The Holderness Family

This fun family loves to poke fun of themselves and celebrate the absurdity in circumstances most families face. They published "Christmas Jammies" in December 2013 and life hasn't been the same. Since then, their popular parodies, "All About That Baste", "Baby Got Class," and original music "Snow Day" have received national news coverage.

2. SHAYTARDS

Shay Carl, is an American vlogger, author and YouTube personality. Butler has three YouTube channels, two of which have over 3 million subscribers. The most popular is SHAYTARDS where you can follow him and his family on their wacky adventures.

3. Ellie and Jared

Ellie and Jared is a daily vlogging family from Logan, Utah. The family consist of dad Jared, mom Ellie, their two sons Jackson and Calvin and their yellow Labrador Penny. This is definitely a family you won't be able to get enough of.

4. Ballinger Family

Christopher and Jessica Ballinger are high school sweethearts who vlog their daily lives and share other fun moments in parenting, travel, friendship, and life. The Christian couple has been married for over 12 years. They love parenting their cute & funny kids-- Bailey, Jacob, and Parker Ballinger. Their adorable adventures will put a smile on your face!

5. dailyBUMPS

This Southern California family of 4 likes to live life to the fullest. They share their honest day-to-day life in video form. The Daily Bumps family includes Missy, a stay-at-home mom and lover of baking, Bryan, a singer-songwriter who has shared the iTunes Top 40 with artists such as Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift, Oliver, an adrenaline-filled 3 year old who enjoys climbing and jumping, and Finley, a lovable little newborn boy.

