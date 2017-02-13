5 Expenses You're Forgetting to Add to Your Budget

If you think you’re doing well budgeting each year, but still come up short, try watching out for some of these.

1. Subscriptions & Memberships

Did you add in your monthly Netflix charge? How about the gym? Don’t get caught short with annual renewal fees.

2. Pet Expenses

Your fur babies are cute but that don’t pay the bills! Between pet food, grooming and vet visits; they can really take a bite!

3. Vehicle Maintenance

You probably remembered your car payments but what about oil changes, new tires, even car washes!

4. Special Occasions

Birthdays, they come around every year! Add up last year’s costs and divide by 12 to give your budget that extra boost.

5. Fun Money

A budget is great, but you can’t take it with you. Make sure you add it some space treat yourself! Oh, and the family too.

