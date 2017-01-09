5 Awesome Cat Commercials that Will Make Your Day

The internet is fueled by cute cat commercials and we have the top five that will make your day!

1. Furkids Kitty Kommercial

It's all about helping animals so why not do it by creating a fun viral commercial? That's just what the great people at Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters did and we are loving it! You can support Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters HERE!

2. Folksam - Parachuting Cats Commercial

The massive insurance company Folksam in Sweden created a viral sensation by making it appear that cats were skydiving. Don't worry -- the cute kittys were shot on a green screen. The high-five gives it away!

3. Netto-Katzen Commercial

This wacky German spot by supermarket chain Netto Marken-Discount has cats pushing carts around a market. The strange music totally makes it!

4. Three - #SingItKitty Commercial

A little girl and her cat cruising on a bike while belting ‘We Built This City’ is the theme for mobile company Three and we can’t get enough!

5. Keyboard Cat's Wonderful Pistachios Commercial

One of the most famous cat's on the internet is selling a lot of nuts with this brilliant spot by Wonderful Pistachios. Play us out Keyboard Cat!

