8 Across the Pond Series You Need to Binge On This Weekend

A well written, brilliantly acted five part series that dives into the aftermath of being kidnapped and held captive in a basement for 13 years. Part mystery, part love story….this series will keep you binging all night.
A serial killer (Fifty Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan) is on the hunt in Northern Ireland preying on young professional women. Detective Stella Gibson, played by The X-Files Gillian Anderson, is brought in to take him down. The series follows both cop and killer as the story unfolds with unexpected relationships and character decisions.
This show has a massive devoted American fan base. Why? It’s elementary my dear Watson. Benedict Cumberbatch, who's become an all-world movie star, is masterful as a post-modern version of the tormented detective Sherlock Holmes.
If British humor is more up your alley, you'll love this series. Comedy ensues in the basement of a tech company where we follow the misadventures of a rag-tag group of IT workers. Who knew tech support could be so funny?
This series has fast cars, movie stars, and hysterical moments galore. It's one of the UK's most popular and longest running shows, and despite its recent changes in hosts. Top Gear is still taking cars to the extreme with stunts, challenges, and revved up hijinks.