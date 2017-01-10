8 Across the Pond Series You Need to Binge On This Weekend

Need to beat the summer heat this weekend? Jump across the pond from the comfort of your couch with these eight foreign crime dramas.

1. Broadchurch

This British television crime drama focuses on the investigation of the death of a young boy. The story revolves around two detectives – one local, the other an outsider brought in to help.

Available on Netflix

2. Marcella

Check out this eight-part murder mystery series about a tortured female cop that will leave you guessing who did it all the way to the end.

Available on Netflix

3. Fortitude

A murder mystery set in the fictional Artic town of Fortitude. The 12 episode series somewhat goes off the rails…but the acting and intrigue will keep you watching.

Available on Amazon Prime

4. Thirteen

A well written, brilliantly acted five part series that dives into the aftermath of being kidnapped and held captive in a basement for 13 years. Part mystery, part love story….this series will keep you binging all night.

Available on Amazon Prime

5. The Fall

A serial killer (Fifty Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan) is on the hunt in Northern Ireland preying on young professional women. Detective Stella Gibson, played by The X-Files Gillian Anderson, is brought in to take him down. The series follows both cop and killer as the story unfolds with unexpected relationships and character decisions.

Available on Netflix

6. Sherlock

This show has a massive devoted American fan base. Why? It’s elementary my dear Watson. Benedict Cumberbatch, who's become an all-world movie star, is masterful as a post-modern version of the tormented detective Sherlock Holmes.

Available on Netflix

7. The IT Crowd

If British humor is more up your alley, you'll love this series. Comedy ensues in the basement of a tech company where we follow the misadventures of a rag-tag group of IT workers. Who knew tech support could be so funny?

Available on Netflix

8. Top Gear

This series has fast cars, movie stars, and hysterical moments galore. It's one of the UK's most popular and longest running shows, and despite its recent changes in hosts. Top Gear is still taking cars to the extreme with stunts, challenges, and revved up hijinks.

Available on Netflix

