4 tasty tequila drinks you need to try now

Sunday is National Tequila Day, so let's celebrate by checking out four tasty tequila treats with Macayo's Director of Marketing, Ashley Negron. And yes, that rhymes with "patron!"
16 OZ. PINT GLASS
Ingredients
· Azunia Blanco Tequila
· Tijuana Sweet Heat
· Fresh cucumber juice *
· Slice of jalapeno, deseeded
· Sun Orchard freshly squeezed lime juice
· Agave syrup—diluted
· Mint for garnish
Method
1. In mixing cup muddle
· 1 slice of jalapeno, deseeded
· ¾ oz. Sun Orchard fresh squeezed lime juice
2. Add
· ½ oz. Agave syrup—diluted
· 1 oz. fresh cucumber juice
· 1 oz. Tijuana sweet heat
· 1 ½ oz. Azunia Blanco tequila
3. Shake and strain liquid over fresh ice into salted pint glass
* Fresh Cucumber Juice
· Cut off the ends of 2 cucumbers, do NOT remove the skin
· Cut each cucumber into ½ inch pieces
· Blend cucumber slices with 1 oz. water
10 OZ. BLUE RIMMED GLASS
· Milagro Silver Tequila
· Coconut Real
· Bols Yogurt
· Dole Pineapple Juice
1. Fill mixing cup with
· 1 ½ oz. Dole Pineapple Juice
· 1 oz. Bols Yogurt
· ½ oz. Coconut Real
· 1 oz. Milagro Silver Tequila
· Scoop of ice
2. Shake and strain liquid over fresh ice into blue rimmed glass
(not salted)
3. Garnish with orange slice
· Homemade squirt *
· Silver tequila
· Freshly squeezed lime juice
· Freshly squeezed lemon juice
* Homemade Squirt
· 2 cups of club soda
· 1 cup of simple syrup
· ¼ cup of freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
16 OZ. PINT GLASS
· Sauza Blue Reposado Tequila
· Licor 43
· Coconut Water
· Ginger Beer
· Club Soda
· 5 mint leaves
· 2 lime wedges
1. In mixing cup muddle
· 1 oz. Coconut Water
· ¼ oz. Licor 43
· 1 ½ oz. Sauza Blue Reposado Tequila
3. Shake and pour all ingredients including ice into glass
(do not strain—no salt on rim)
4. Fill glass with ice to the top
5. Top with
· 2 oz. ginger beer
· ½ oz. club soda
6. Mix with bar spoon 2-3 times
7. Garnish with 1 mint sprig
