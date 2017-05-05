4 tasty tequila drinks you need to try now

Teresa Strasser, Dave Taylor
12:48 PM, Jul 20, 2016

Sunday is National Tequila Day, so let's celebrate by checking out four tasty tequila treats with Macayo's Director of Marketing, Ashley Negron. And yes, that rhymes with "patron!"

1.  VERDE BONITA MARGARITA

16 OZ. PINT GLASS

Ingredients

· Azunia Blanco Tequila

· Tijuana Sweet Heat

· Fresh cucumber juice *

· Slice of jalapeno, deseeded

· Sun Orchard freshly squeezed lime juice

· Agave syrup—diluted

· Mint for garnish

Method

1. In mixing cup muddle

· 1 slice of jalapeno, deseeded

· ¾ oz. Sun Orchard fresh squeezed lime juice

2. Add

· ½ oz. Agave syrup—diluted

· 1 oz. fresh cucumber juice

· 1 oz. Tijuana sweet heat

· 1 ½ oz. Azunia Blanco tequila

3. Shake and strain liquid over fresh ice into salted pint glass

* Fresh Cucumber Juice

· Cut off the ends of 2 cucumbers, do NOT remove the skin

· Cut each cucumber into ½ inch pieces

· Blend cucumber slices with 1 oz. water

 

2.  LO-CO-LADA

10 OZ. BLUE RIMMED GLASS

Ingredients

· Milagro Silver Tequila

· Coconut Real

· Bols Yogurt

· Dole Pineapple Juice

Method

1. Fill mixing cup with

· 1 ½  oz. Dole Pineapple Juice

· 1 oz. Bols Yogurt

· ½ oz. Coconut Real

· 1 oz. Milagro Silver Tequila

· Scoop of ice

2. Shake and strain liquid over fresh ice into blue rimmed glass

      (not salted)

3. Garnish with orange slice

 

3.  MEXICAN FRESCA (CANTARITO)

10 OZ. BLUE RIMMED GLASS

Ingredients

· Homemade squirt *

· Silver tequila

· Freshly squeezed lime juice

· Freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method

  1. Fill mixing cup with ice
  2. Pour 2 ½ oz of homemade squirt
  3. Pour 1 ½ oz of silver tequila
  4. Use citrus squeezer to squeeze juice from ½ lime
  5. Use citrus squeezer to squeeze juice from ½ lemon

* Homemade Squirt

· 2 cups of club soda

· 1 cup of simple syrup

· ¼ cup of freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

 

4.  MULE-JITO

16 OZ. PINT GLASS

Ingredients

· Sauza Blue Reposado Tequila

· Licor 43

· Coconut Water

· Ginger Beer

· Club Soda

· 5 mint leaves

· 2 lime wedges

Method

1. In mixing cup muddle

· 5 mint leaves

· 2 lime wedges

· 1 oz. Coconut Water

2. Add

· ¼ oz. Licor 43

· 1 ½ oz. Sauza Blue Reposado Tequila

· Scoop of ice

3. Shake and pour all ingredients including ice into glass

      (do not strain—no salt on rim)

4. Fill glass with ice to the top

5. Top with

· 2 oz. ginger beer

· ½ oz. club soda

6. Mix with bar spoon 2-3 times

7. Garnish with 1 mint sprig

 

