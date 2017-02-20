KIVI
9
Alerts
4 fatally shot in Preston home
11:52 AM, Feb 20, 2017
PRESTON, Idaho (AP) — -
Police are investigating after four people were found shot to death in a Preston, Idaho home.
KIFI-TV reports (
http://bit.ly/2m1bbfw
) that the shooting happened on Sunday night.
According to a news release, Preston Police Chief Ken Geddes says officers were called to the home around 5 p.m. Sunday. Police have not released the names of the victims.
Geddes says there is not believed to be a threat to the public.
___
Information from: KIFI-TV, http://www.localnews8.com/
