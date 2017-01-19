4 Fabulous Fashion Tips from Rita Ora

Don't feel pressure to follow the trends; instead make your own. Your style is an important way of expressing yourself.
2. Wear It With Confidence
Being extraordinary doesn't mean wearing something loud or bright colors. Being extraordinary comes from within and it really shows you know your sexuality and your confidence. Try wearing something you would never wear and own it.
3. Track Your Fashion History
It’s important to learn from your hits and misses. You have to think about the past, what you hate, what you don't like, and really express that. Stick by your gut and if you’re not a pink type of person that's fine.
4. Forget Color
If all else fails then forget color and take your fashion to the dark side. You can’t go wrong with black. Just add a great color to the lip to show that you're alive.