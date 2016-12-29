34-year-old Gooding man shot and killed

Gooding - GOODING, Idaho (AP) -- A south-central Idaho man has died of a gunshot wound and another man is in custody.

The Gooding Police Department in a statement Thursday said a 34-year-old Gooding man was shot Wednesday evening and later died at a hospital.

Police tell The Times-News that Jimmie O'Neal Sr., 62, of Gooding has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. The name of the man who died hasn't been released.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public, and they're continuing to investigate.