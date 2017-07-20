3 ways we can all make tap water great again

The winner of 2017s best of the best tap water is Greeley, Colorado, but if you don't live there how can you make your tap water the best it can be? Kristina Guerrero is helping you make your tap water great again with three simple tips.

1. Test It

Every city has an annual water quality report. Bob Crissman at Ecowater Systems says that this report is like your water bible. There’s information based on what they found in your water during that year what they've done to correct it, so forth and other things you may need to be concerned with. It's called a Consumer Confidence Report and it comes free in the mail every July. You can also access it online at epa.gov/ccr.

2. Find Your Filter

You can start with something as easy as a filter pitcher. These start around $15, but they only process around 40 gallons of water before you have to change the filter. From there you could step up into what's called point-of-use systems.

Point-of-use treats the water right where you're using it, meaning that you're using filtered water not only when you drink, but also when you wash your food and hands. You can get a faucet-mounted filter from $20 to $30 and attach right on to your faucet like this. You'll get about 100 gallons of filtered water from the PUR product.

If you want to hide that filter you can move it under the sink. These are going to be more pricy, ranging from around $70 to $400.

3. Certification

What a consumer really needs to do is arm themselves with information. Check with other organizations like the Water Quality Association and NSF, which will give you very good information on how to purchase water treatment for your home. These are organizations that test and validate water treatment products and they don't have any skin in the game so they can be trusted.

