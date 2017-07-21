3 things you need to know about buying fish

Are you wasting time fishing around for info on how to buy the best seafood? Jared Cotter and Alaskan Pride Seafoods’ Cedar Mulligan are casting their lines into the sea of knowledge, reeling in the top three things to look out for when buying fish.

1. Fish Fraud

The most counterfeited fish you're going to find are typically going to be a salmon. The look between the farmed and the wild is not much. Also, the white fish like tilapia is often exchanged for something like a rockfish or a red snapper. Look at price points. If it doesn't make sense, if it's too cheap, then something is probably fishy.

2. Fresh or Frozen?

If you see a fish just sitting on wet ice, that is either a truly fresh fish, or it is a refreshed fish, which is one that's been frozen and then thawed out and put on that ice. The downside of that is you don't know when it was thawed out. Be sure to use your non-frozen fish within four to five days.

3. Wild or Farmed Fish?

Cedar says the wild fish typically has a better flavor to it and that farmed doesn't always have the nutrient profile that wild-caught does. At the end of the day though, it’s all about what tastes best to you.

