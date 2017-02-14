3 Sweet Ways to Cut Sugar From your Diet

Some researchers suggest that sugar is eight times as addictive as cocaine! It’s time kick this bad habit for good. Kristina Guerrero and health instructor Lindsay Hunt have three sweet ways to remove sugar from your diet.

1. Delete the Fake Sweet

The more you have of artificial sweeteners, the more you crave sweet things. Go with natural sweeteners like Stevia, flavored sparkling waters, or fresh juices from your local juice bar. Stick with the real thing and use it in moderation.

2. Decode Cravings

Sometimes your sugar cravings can be because you’re deficient in vitamins and minerals from certain food. If you're a chocolate lover, it's really high in magnesium. So, your body could be signaling that it needs more magnesium. If you're craving candy or soda you could really be deficient in calcium or chromium, so eat more broccoli, kale or sweet potatoes.

3. Sugar’s On Top? Stop!

There are over 61 different names for sugars. Brown rice syrup, maltose, fructose, sucrose, really anything with an "ose" is a good giveaway. Sugar is in everything from yogurt, to granola bars, even spaghetti sauce. If you want to read the ingredient list, it's listed by weight, so what's in the front of the list is what it's primarily made out of. If sugar is in the first three avoid it.

