3 Sweet Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Chocolate Lovers

If you're flirting with the idea of buying something sweet for your lover on Valentine’s Day then you may want to think outside of the heart shaped box. Donna Ruko has three great gift ideas for chocolate lovers.

1. Chocolate Scrabble

Unlike regular Scrabble, with this version you get to eat your words! Pick one up for around $24.

2. Noteworthy Chocolates

Your sweetheart will get a custom message engraved on your choice of chocolate. Taste sweet romance for around $45.

3. 99 Cents Only Store Chocolate

They say money can't buy you love, but money can buy you a whole lot of chocolate at the 99 Cents Only Stores! They have an endless supply of chocolates perfect for Valentine’s Day gifts.

What are you getting your lover for Valentine’s Day? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.