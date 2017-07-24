3 surprising health benefits of cycling

If your new year's resolutions include exercise then cycling has amazing benefits you might not know about. Lindsey Granger and Flywheel Sports’ Victor Self have three surprising health benefits of biking.

1. Boost your Libido

When you cycle you start to feel stronger, healthier, you look stronger, and when you feel good and look good, you want to do things. A University of Texas study says that women who cycle have more arousal than women who don't. If that's not enough persuasion, a study in California says that people who work the legs regularly have 30 percent more sex than those who don't.

2. Lose Weight & Gain Happiness

Why not ride your bike to work and lose weight? Just riding about 5 miles a day and you can lose anywhere between 10 and 15 pounds.

Bonus: Scientists say cycling improves your mood. 66 percent of commuters say they're happy with their commute to work, in comparison only 32 percent of drivers feel the same way.

3. Be Healthier & Smarter

A lot of the things that people like to do are actually really impacting their joints which ultimately damages your body over time where as in cycling, you're not doing that at all. Scientists at Purdue University say cycling can also decrease your risk of heart disease by 50 percent and according to Danish scientists, students who cycle to school do better on tests then their public transport traveling peers.

