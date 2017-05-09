3 stress-relieving gadgets everyone needs

Are you feeling stressed out after the close election race? We are here to help you relax and unwind. Kristina Guerrero has three new gadgets that will have you feeling nothing, but ZEN.

1. Thync

This device works by stimulating nerves on the head on neck. The calming vibe signals your brain to turn on your sympathetic nervous system which is your rest and digest mode, which is how you center, relax. Pick one up for around $200.

2. The Love Tuner

By blowing the single tone flute you are not only playing a tune, you are also aligning with love according to Deepak Chopra. It creates a sound frequency of 528 hertz which is understood to be the frequency of love. Whistle your way to bliss for around $58.

3. Headspace

This is a free app for your smartphone or computer and has 10 minute meditation sessions. Think of it like a gym membership for the mind, using proven techniques.

How do you unwind? Share your tips with us on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.