3 Smart Ways to Slim Down Your Wallet

As you can imagine, sitting on a giant wallet for hours on end is going to wreak havoc on your body. It’s time to slim down your wallet! Bradley Hasemeyer has three smart ways.

1. Use Apps

Get gift cards and receipts out of your wallet by using apps to replace them. You can register your gift cards with apps like Slide. Essentially your phone becomes the gift card.

2. Use Mobile Pay

These days just pass on the plastic. With Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Wallet you can put those cards right on your phone and keep them out of your pocket.

3. Downsize Your Wallet

Whittle your wallet down by getting a smaller one. If there isn't as much space, you can't fill it up. There are plenty of options out there. Your back will thank you!

