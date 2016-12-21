3 Scary Christmas Movies to Watch This Holiday Season

There's a genre of Christmas flicks that will have you pulling the covers over your eyes -- and not because it's cold outside. Movie critic David Ramsey has the top three Santa themed horror movies that will freak you out, in a good way, this holiday season.

1. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale

The Finnish film takes us to a northern Finland town where the 'real' Santa Claus has been unearthed and he isn't as nice as you thought. Pray you're not on his list!

2. Black Christmas

Sorority girls can't catch a winter break in this scary movie from 1974. It starts with strange phone calls and escalates into abductions. It will have you checking every door, every lock, and rethinking your application to a sorority.

3. The Children

The little ones can get a little crazy this time of year, but hopefully never like the children in this scary movie. It starts out happy, but then the kiddos start to get violent and then really violent! When you give your children their Christmas presents make sure there are no weapons anywhere nearby.

Which scary holiday movie is your favorite? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.