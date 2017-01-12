3 Martin Luther King Jr. Movies Keeping the Dream Alive

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming up it's a great time to look back on some of the best movies that we can stream for free about the fearless man who helped to lead the Civil Rights Movement. Jared Cotter has three must-stream films about MLK.

1. King: Man of Peace in a Time of War

This movie includes rare archival footage of King and interviews with other influential people from that time including Malcolm X and Reverend Jesse Jackson.

Available on Netflix

2. Selma

This critically acclaimed movie stars David Oyelowo Dr. King on his march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in a historic uprising that led to President Lyndon B. Johnson signing the Voting Rights act of 1965. The film was released about this time last year,

Available on Hulu

3. The Witness - From the Balcony of Room 306

This documentary follows the time leading up to King's death in 1968 and features an interview with the only man on the balcony with King when he was shot, reverend Samuel Billy Kyles. The film received an Oscar nomination in 2009 for best documentary, short subject and is a regular feature at the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel.

Available on Amazon

What’s your dream? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.