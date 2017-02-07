3 Jaw-Dropping Driverless Car Facts

General Motors envisioned driverless cars back in 1939 at the World's Fair and by 1956 had a concept they hoped would be ready by the ‘70s. It may be a few decades late, but the Waymo self-driving car is here now! Jared Cotter and Waydo’s Jaime Waydo have three high-tech facts about these cool automobiles.

1. Safety First

There’s a strong need to find a way to make driving safer by taking the driver out of the equation. That's because 94 percent of fatal car accidents are due to human error. These autonomous cars are making all of the decisions, deciding when to change lanes and when to turn.

2. High-Tech Sensors

These cars have sensors all-around the car and they can see up to two football fields away. Lasers 3D cameras keep the car on the road.

3. Transportation for All

With a self-driving car anybody can get in whether you have a driver’s license or not, press a button and it will take you from point A to point B.

