3 Innovative New Gadgets for Your Kitchen

Do you love eating at home, but hate the hassle of cooking? It’s time to let tech help out! Donna Ruko has three innovative new gadgets for your kitchen.

1. Frankfurter Brett BASIC

No, it has nothing to do with hot dogs -- it's a cutting board with brackets to hold containers. As you're chopping away you can slide what you’re cooking in one bin and the waste in another. Brackets in the back will also hold ingredients you've yet to prepare. The price is a little dicey at one around $170.

2. ZERA Food Recycler

This device wants to turn your food scraps into usable compost through a combination of blades, heat and a plant based additive, in just 24 hours. Whirlpool showed it off at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show and launched a Crowdfunding campaign on Indigogo. It'll eventually retail for $1,200, but campaign backers can get it for $700.

3. ALCHEMA - Home Cider Maker

Tech meets tipsy in a counter top fermenter designed to concoct any cider you crave. First you select a recipe from their app, it then uses UV light to sanitize the pitcher -- now add ingredients. The app tells you the exact amount you need of each. Just pop in some yeast, seal it up and a week later you’ve got some happy juice. They’re available to pre-order for $430 and will ship this September.

