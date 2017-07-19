3 incredible places to view the Milky Way

There is so much light pollution these days that it can be almost impossible to spot anything other than the Big Dipper in most places, but the International Dark-Sky Association put together a list of national parks where you can get clear views of the night sky including the Milky Way. Kristina Guerrero and Jared Cotter have three of their favorite spots to gaze on the Buzz List.

3. Death Valley National Park in California

Close to the Nevada border, Death Valley has almost no light pollution and is considered one of the darkest locations in the world. The park covers over 3.3 million acres along the southeastern border and it barely has any of its own light sources so it's the perfect place to see the elusive Milky Way.

2. Goblin Valley State Park in Utah

It's known for the rock formations known as hoodoos which are these weird mushroom shaped rocks. When night falls at this small park northwest of Arches National Park it gets dark so you can see meteorites as they streak across the sky.

1. Blue Ridge Star Park in North Carolina

This cool spot is just north of Asheville in the Blue Ridge Mountains. It was the first park in the southeast to be designated an International Dark-Sky Park. The Star Park is such a cool name! It's only about 6 acres, but it's super dark and surrounded by a rugged mountain landscape. It's also home to the Bare Dark Sky Observatory where you can get your star gazing education on.

WEB BONUS: Find a Dark Sky Place

