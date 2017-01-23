3 Important Life Lessons from Clinton Kelly

Clinton Kelly went from a self-described awkward kid, to successful TV host, fashion consultant and author. He talked about the life lessons behind his latest book I Hate Everyone, Except You with Lindsey Granger.

1. Learn to Love Yourself

You’ve got to learn to love yourself because you’re crazy! We're all a little crazy and we've all done things that we kind of regret. We've all done fabulous things so the first thing you need to realize is that you're perfect the way you are.

2. Give the People What They Want

People want you to succeed. That's what it's all about. You might think that people want you to fail, but really they don't. The best way to succeed, especially in your career, is to show that you have enthusiasm for what you do.

3. Dress the Part

There is power in your style because when you show the world what you're all about, without even opening your mouth, you have taken control of your image.

