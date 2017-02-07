3 Hot Toddy Recipes That Will Spice Up Your Life

Hot Toddies aren't just for your drunk uncle. They can be great to have on hand when you're feeling sick, or if you just want something to warm you up during these cold months. Donna Ruko is spicing up your hot toddy with three hot recipes.

1. Ginger & Wasabi Hot Toddy

1 ounce (2 capfuls) bourbon or whiskey

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

¼ cup hot ginger tea

1 teaspoon wasabi

Lemon slice

2. Sriracha & Lime Hot Toddy

1 ounce (2 capfuls) bourbon or whiskey

1 teaspoon sriracha

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

¼ cup hot water

Lime Slice

3. Cayenne & Maple Syrup Hot Toddy

1 ounce (2 capfuls) bourbon or whiskey

Pinch of Cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon syrup

¼ cup hot water

Lemon slice

Original Hot Toddy Recipe

1 ounce (2 capfuls) bourbon or whiskey

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

¼ cup hot water

Lemon slice

