3 Hot Sauce Trends Burning Up 2017

Forget the microbreweries because small-batch artisanal hot sauces are what's in this year. Vic Clinco owns the largest privately owned collection in the U.S. with over 8,000 bottles, and he knows what HOT for 2017! Kristina Guerrero is testing out these trends.

1. Fruit Infused

Strawberry, kiwi cranberry and mango are all being combined with peppers for delicious hot sauces.

2. Hot Sauce with Spirit

These yummy hot sauces infused with alcohol go perfect with barbecue.

3. Cross-Cultural Chillies

They are chili peppers from all over the world. It's them having a baby and procreating into this crazy hot sauce. Vic says these blends can be put on anything, if you dare.

