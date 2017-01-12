3 High-Tech Toothbrushes Changing the Brushing Game

Donna Ruko, Orlando Morales
1:01 PM, Jan 11, 2017

You’re supposed to brush those pearly whites at least two times a day and there are now high-tech toothbrushes that promise accuracy, speed and fun. Donna Ruko has three new ones that will make cleaning your teeth easier.

1.  GlareSmile

This is a device that aims to cut the recommended two minute brush time down to 10 seconds. Having three brushes attacking your teeth at the same time is a little scary looking, but it's all about efficiency. Pre-order this toothbrush for around $170.

2.  Prophix

This smart toothbrush by Onvi gives you a peep at those pearly whites by live streaming to your smartphone while your brushing. Pre-order one for around $300.

3.  Grush The Gaming Toothbrush

This toothbrush is made for children. It turns the daily chore of scrubbing your teeth into a fun game. The brush connects to an app so parents can track their kiddoes brushing results. Pick one up for around $60.

