3 High-Tech Car Gadgets to Pimp Your Ride

Cars are getting smarter at a rate that’s hard for most consumers to keep up with, but gadgets are coming out to help in this race. Jared Cotter has three high-tech inventions that will pimp your ride.

1. Dashbot

This is an artificially intelligent assistant for your car. All you need to do is stick it on your dash, plug it into your cigarette lighter aka 12 volt power socket and plug the audio cable into your auxiliary port. Pair it with your smartphone and it's ready to do your bidding. It also gives turn by turn directions and tells you how long you have left on your trip. You can preorder it now for $49 and shipments start in July.

2. The VAVA Dash Cam

It's like a witness for your wheels. It records audio and HD video on a wide-angle lens and it rotates 360 degrees to capture those priceless moments. It can also constantly record even when you’re away from your car to watch out for vandals and thieves. Preorder one for around $129 and they should ship in June.

3. Automatic Pro

This one plugs underneath your dash and pairs with your smartphone. It logs trips and does diagnostic checks. You can save up to a third on gas with only a few adjustments to how you drive, and Automatic Pro helps you do that without being a back seat driver. It learns about your driving style and gives you subtle audio cues when you do things that waste gas. It even notifies emergency services if you're in an accident. Pick one up for around $130.

Which one of these gadgets would you like to have in your car? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.