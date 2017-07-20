3 healthy secrets of the Italian diet

According to Bloomberg Global Health Index Italy is the healthiest country on earth, and they didn't get that way by microwaving packaged lasagna. Lindsey Granger and Adela's Italian Restaurant’s Pedro Delgado are uncovering three healthy Italian eating habits.

1. Sit & Enjoy Coffee

Relaxing is very important, compared to the American lifestyle where they're always on the go.

2. Eat Pasta Often

Most restaurants in Italy they use all natural ingredients and cook from scratch. That pasta is like a blank canvas that you can add whatever you want to it.

3. Eat Family Style

About 70% of Italian families have family style dinners. It helps with overeating because you're eating multiple things at the same time and before you know it you're full.

Big thanks to Adela's Italian Restaurant!

