3 ‘Game of Thrones' inspired recipes

This Sunday night is huge for Game of Thrones fans. Season Six premieres on HBO and we may or may not see blood, gore, revenge, white walkers, dragons, goblets of wine and the elusive, but very handsome Jon Snow. What’s the only thing that could make your viewing party more appetizing? The List’s Teresa Strasser and Feast Of Fiction’s Ashley Adams have three delicious Game of Thrones inspired food recipes that guarantee a bloody good time!

1. Dragon Eggs

Ingredients:

6 eggs

1 cup frozen blueberries

2 tsp. Hunts Tomato Paste

4 tbsp. mayonnaise

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. white wine vinegar

1/4 cup Wesson vegetable oil

1 shallot sliced into rings

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Place eggs in a small pot and fill with water until they are fully submerged. Add frozen blueberries. Cover pot and bring to a boil. Let eggs boil for 8 minutes, turn off the heat and let them sit in the blueberry water for 10 more minutes. Remove eggs and gently press the shell with the back of a spoon to crack it. Place cracked eggs in a bowl with the blueberry water. Allow eggs to cool to room temperature, then place the eggs in the blueberry water in the refrigerator for 4-6 hours. Peel the egg shells off and cut in half. Scoop out the yolks and place in a bowl. Add mayonnaise, tomato paste, smoked paprika, vinegar, salt, pepper, and mix until smooth. To make the crispy shallots, add vegetable oil to a small pan and heat to medium-high. Test oil temperature by tossing in a shallot ring and if it sizzles, it’s ready. Fry until golden brown, remove from oil and place on a paper towel. Add salt to taste.

Put filling in a plastic bag and cut a hole out of one corner to make a piping bag. Squeeze filling into halved egg whites and top with the crispy shallots.

2. Castle con Queso

Ingredients

1 can Wolf Brand Chili

1 can Ro*Tel

2 garlic cloves, minced

3/4 cup onion, diced

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 tsp. chili powder

1 large block of pasteurized prepared cheese product

1 baguette

Instructions

Add vegetable oil to a pan, heat to medium-high, and sautée onions and garlic. Add Chili, Ro*Tel, and chili powder, and stir to combine. Cut cheese into small cubes, and add to pan with other ingredients. Continue to stir until cheese is fully melted. Cut baguette in half, carve out castle towers, and slice partially.

3. Winter Warriors Hot Chocolate

Ingredients :

Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate Packet (1 per serving)

1 cup milk

1 dollop of Reddi-wip

Mini marshmallows

Black edible marker (optional)

Instructions :

Heat milk (in a pot on the stove for multiple servings or individual mugs in the microwave) Add Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate Packet to mug of milk. Add Reddi-wip on top Make winter warriors by slicing the edges of the marshmallows to stick them together. Feel free to create whatever shapes you like!

That's three Game of Thrones Season 6 inspired food recipes that guarantee a bloody good viewing party!

Are you excited for the new season Game of Thrones on HBO? Keep the conversation on our official Twitter page, @TheListShowTV.