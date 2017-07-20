3 drinks getting you acquainted with Tequila's cousin: Mezcal

You might think you know all you need to know about booze: vodka, tequila, gin, rum, dark rum, etc., etc., you've got it. Well, we're about to burst your boozy bubble. There's a new type of liquor on the scene at the hottest bars: Mezcal. Never heard of it? Don't worry - Kristina Guerrero's got the 3 essential Mezcal cocktails you need to get acquainted with the new buzz on the block.

1. The Mezcaloma

If you're shy about trying out this new, smoky flavored booze, this is the perfect drink to start out on, reminiscent of a Paloma.

Just pour some grapefruit soda into a glass, add a little bit of lime juice, and some Mezcal. For some extra punch, add your favorite fruit liqueur.

2. The Mezcal Mule

Swap out your mule's vodka for Mezcal for a robust addition to a popular favorite. The taste of the Mezcal compliments the citrus in a big, refreshing way.

Mix together ginger beer, lime juice, and some Mezcal; then add ice cubes. And don't forget the copper cup!

3. The Mezcalarita

When using a heavier smoked Mezcal in a cocktail, you can really pump up the other flavors.

Squeeze a lime into a cocktail shaker, add agave nectar, a splash of soda water, and a good amount of a heavily smoked Mezcal. Shake the mix and pour over ice.

Do you like to try new liquors or do you tend to stick with your favorite? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.