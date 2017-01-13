3 Brilliant Winter Exercise Ideas for Your Dog

In the winter dogs don't just suffer from lack of exercise; they suffer from lack of mental stimulation. Kristina Guerrero and dog behavioral consultant David Michael Sanders have three indoor activities that will perk up your pup, no matter how cold it is outside.

1. Ball Pit Feeding Time

This is super simple. All you need is a kiddie pool and ball bit balls at the dollar store, or you can save your empty water bottles. Sprinkle your dog's food over the balls and watch him spend up to 60 minutes digging for it. You want to make sure that if you work this exercise with multiple dogs that they don't have any food aggression issues.

2. Chase The Lure

It's the old carrot and stick game! Tie the toy to one end of the kite string and run it around secure furniture, but keep 6 feet between ends. Attach the other end of the line to your dog's harness and watch him chase the lure. It’s very important that you do not leave your dog unsupervised tied to the line and only do one dog at a time.

3. Indoor Mini Agility Course

You can construct this from some things you may have around your home like laundry baskets and hula hoops. If you don't have carpet, it's important to have a mat that the dog can land on so they don't hurt themselves. Lead your dog through each obstacle and reward them after they complete it. Get your dog used to each individual obstacle before linking them together.

You can find David Michael Sanders book Yes! on Amazon.

