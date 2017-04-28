3 BBQ hacks you need to know this summer

A backyard barbecue is synonymous with summer fun. Make it easier with these tricks that'll fire up your guests. From a way to know how much propane you have left, to making charcoal grills sizzle. Jared Cotter is grilling up three sizzling BBQ hacks.

1. Propane Level Test

Never again will your barbecue go down in flames because of a propane shortage. Just pour some warm water on the side of the tank. As you feel the wet area, you'll notice a cold spot. That cold spot is where the propane is. If it's getting low, it's time to swap it out.

2. Clean Up Hack

Old grill brushes get nasty and their wire bristles can end up in your food. Fear not, aluminum foil is all you need! Just ball some up and use it to scrape your grill. It might take a little longer, but it's effective and affordable.

3. Aromatic Herb Enhancer

You can turn up the flavor by tossing herbs right on the grill next to your food.

What’s your favorite thing to throw on the grill during summer? Join the conversation on Facebook, @TheListShowTV.