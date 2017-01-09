3 Awesome Fitness Gadgets for Health Junkies

We’re into the New Year and if you're like us, getting fit is on the top of that list of resolutions. The problem is we get tired and use our busy lives as excuses to not workout. Let tech help you this year! Brian Corsetti has three awesome fitness gadgets that health junkies will love.

1. PATH Breath+Band

This is a device that aims to tell you how much fat your burning by blowing into it. Just once each month you wear the band on your wrist and blow into the mouth piece while you’re working out. After five minutes the app gives you info on your metabolism -- telling you how many minutes of exercise you'll need to burn off 1 pound. They plan on shipping in July for around $400.

2. Smart Rope

This high-tech jump rope by Tangram is embedded with LEDs so it shows you how many jumps you've made, calories burned, and how long you've been at it as you jump. The rope is positioned at a 45 degree angle to the handle to encourage effortless natural motion. Pick one up for around $80.

3. Naked 3D Fitness Tracker

This is a mirror scale combo with a twist. The mirror, embedded with sensors, takes a scan of your physique and creates a 3D image of your body. As you continue your fitness journey and rescan along the way, its app is supposed to show your progress -- muscle gain, fat loss, all with a heat map to show you the specific areas they're occurring. Pre-order one up for around $750.

Which exercise is your favorite to do that you see the best results from? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.