3 Apps That Will Turn Your Clutter Into Cash

There are a bunch of decluttering mobile applications filling up the App Store that promise to sell all that stuff you don't use anymore. Which ones are the best? Donna Ruko has the top three apps that will turn your clutter into cold hard cash.

Just open the app and snap a pic of what you want to hawk. Then add a description and price and it'll show up on their website and app where locals can browse and buy. One person’s trash becomes another’s treasure. With their Commercializer option you'll be able to choose from five pre-made commercials. It’s a fun and super-easy way to connect with the perfect buyer. Safety has also been taken into account -- rather than showing your location, the app lets you chat with the prospective buyer in real time to set up a spot for the exchange.

This one focuses on selling old electronics. They name the best price for your item and offer other conveniences. They even ship you the boxes you need and schedule a free pick up. Once they process your sale, they'll send you a check in the mail. They act as the middleman which makes it seem a bit safer because there's no stranger danger and since you're not waiting for a local to buy, your stuff might move faster.

Another free local selling tool on the App Store and Google Play, this one lets the buyer offer a price they're willing to pay. One cool feature is the buyer and seller feedback. It helps keep you safe by reading reviews of the person you are buying or selling to.

