3 Apps That Can Make You Some Serious Side Cash

Are you looking to make more dough to help with your bills? Or maybe you just want a little extra spending money? We have a smart solution! Lindsey Granger has three apps that can make you some serious cash on the side.

As a Postmate you'll make up to $25 an hour on your own schedule, delivering whatever someone may need. All you have to pay for is the gas.

This app is similar to Postmates, but it specializes in groceries, with drivers pulling in an average of between $15 and $25 an hour. One perk of these jobs is the knowledge you're helping people from the disabled, to parents who are just overwhelmed.

This company currently has about 40,000 dog sitters and dog walkers in the U.S. and Canada, all of whom set their own rates while the app pays for the insurance. For just the daytime is $20 and $25 for an overnight stay.

