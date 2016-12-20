3 Apps All Fast Food Lovers Should Know About

Since McDonald’s is now serving waffle fries in many of its Canadian locations plenty of us American’s want to move up north! Until we find a way to do so, Lindsey Granger has three apps that'll satisfy your fast food cravings.

1. Hungry Now

This app will help you hunt down your favorite fast food restaurant no matter where you are. Just select your favorites and watch them populate on your screen. It gives you the hours, contact info and walking or driving directions.

2. Fast Food Check

This is a great app want to know exactly what's going on in your body before you eat that quarter pounder. Users can see not only how many calories are in each item, but also how much fat, protein and carbs are in the most popular fast food meals.

3. Fast Food Recipes

If you're not in the mood to leave the house, but you're craving fast food, you can make it yourself. This app provides dozens of recipes you'll need to whip up anything in your own home.

