3 Amazing New Gadgets to Relieve Aches & Pains

If you suffer from aches, pains or nausea we found some techy tools that can help. Jared Cotter and Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Natalie Strand MD have three amazing new relieving health gadgets!

1. Quell

This is a wearable device that looks to provide relief from chronic pain. You put this band around your upper calf and it stimulates sensory nerves which carry neural pulses to the brain. The company says those pulses trigger a natural response that blocks pain signals all over your body. Pick one up for around $250.

2. Reliefband

This is a wristband that promises to relieve motion sickness sea sickness, air sickness, even morning sickness in pregnant women. It sends pulses into the nerves on your wrist. The pulses travel up to the nausea control center of the brain and balance the signal linking your brain and stomach. Pick one up for around $95.

3. iTENS

This is a wearable device for electro therapy that is like high-tech Bengay. You peel and stick it onto where you're feeling pain, launch their app and dial in the strength. One of the unique things about this is you're only replacing the peel and stick gel. This one could save you some money. Pick one up for around $100.

