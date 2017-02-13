3 Amazing Coffee Shop Hacks That Will Save You Money

Coffee drinkers spend between $1,500 and $3,000 a year on their addiction and let's be honest, they aren't giving it up any time soon. Bradley Hasemeyer has three coffee shop hacks to keep your cup full without breaking the bank.

1. Get Creative with Coffee Concoctions

Just order three espresso shots over ice and add the free milk made available to everyone. The regular one is $4.83 and the hacked one, $2.65. That’s a savings of $2.18!

2. Download Coffee Apps

It might sound basic, but Starbucks, Peet's Coffee, and other big stores have great apps. Depending on the app, you get a free drink for signing up and a free drink on your birthday. You also can earn point with each order, eventually adding up to enough points for a free drink. You could save over $100 a year!

3. Buy Discount Gift Cards

When it comes to gift cards, we usually think of giving them to other people. You should be giving them to yourself! Buy them for coffee shops on Gift Card Granny and you could save 15 to 20 percent.

