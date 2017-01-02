2016 Treasure Valley New Year's baby celebrates his first birthday

Grendel Levy
7:48 PM, Jan 1, 2017

Cole J (CJ) Bates was born at St. Luke's in Meridian January 1, 2016. 6 On Your Side family wishes CJ a very happy 1st birthday.

KIVI

BOISE, ID - The year 2016 started out with a special delivery for the Bates family.  Cole J (CJ) Bates was the first baby in the Treasure Valley born in 2016 and this year is starting out on a high note for CJ as he celebrates his first birthday.

CJ Bates was born at St. Luke's Hospital in Meridian on January 1, 2016 and he just happens to be a member of the 6 On Your Side family.  CJ is the son of KIVI Digital Director, J Bates, and his wife, Stephanie.

CJ has become quite well known around the station.  He was the 2016 Community Baby Shower Baby.  

The 6 On Your Side team wishes CJ a very happy birthday.

