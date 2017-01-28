20-year-old Wilder man killed in crash with Freightliner.

A Wilder man has been killed after getting into a crash with a Freightliner in Canyon County Friday afternoon. Idaho State police say 20-year-old Ismael Fernandez of Wilder was traveling westbound on State Highway 19 at Allendale road when he crossed the center line and struck the side of the Freightliner.



Police say the freightliner was hauling two beet trailers that were loaded. The Freightliner and the first trailer jackknifed and the second trailer overturned onto its side. Fernandez was ejected from his vehicle and was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he succumbed to his injuries. Fernandez was wearing his seatbelt. The crash in under investigation by the Idaho State Police.